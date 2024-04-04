Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

