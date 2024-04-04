Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.