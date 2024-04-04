Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.