Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.