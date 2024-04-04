Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,811 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 341.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

