B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,727,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,011,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 138.57, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

