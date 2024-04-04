B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYN opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.