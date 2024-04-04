Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZTA

Azenta Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.