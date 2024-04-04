Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.0 days.

Axtel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

