Axie Infinity Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00014330 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $39.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00021273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,522.97 or 0.99959914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00131269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,943,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,897,257.85465637 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.4349619 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $45,297,443.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.