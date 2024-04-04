Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $234.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $223.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

