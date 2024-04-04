Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.51

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.51 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 8184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

