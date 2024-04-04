Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Holdings Lowered by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,736 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 2.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.96% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,334. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.