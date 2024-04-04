Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471.56 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion and $471.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $46.61 or 0.00068554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00026074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,437,999 coins and its circulating supply is 377,748,359 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

