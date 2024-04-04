Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.94. The company had a trading volume of 260,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

