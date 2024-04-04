Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 96,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,590,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 222,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

