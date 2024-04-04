AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.9% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.77. 9,074,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 38,293,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

