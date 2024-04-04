AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 723.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

