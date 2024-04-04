Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 14,257 shares.The stock last traded at $407.79 and had previously closed at $405.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

