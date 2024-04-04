Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Up 2.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 60,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 544,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

