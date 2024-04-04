Atlassian Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

TEAM stock opened at $195.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.54. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,916,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,665,981 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

