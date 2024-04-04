AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.13 ($147.03).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
