AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.13 ($147.03).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 174 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £107.36 ($134.77). 1,697,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,020. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($155.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,566.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.