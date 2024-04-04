ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $996.80 and last traded at $985.58. 438,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,210,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $980.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $944.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.