Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Target Price to $10.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut SurgePays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

SURG opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

