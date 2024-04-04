Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target to $38.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.