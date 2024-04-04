Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

