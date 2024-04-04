ARM’s (ARM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Shares of ARM stock traded up 0.22 on Thursday, hitting 125.53. 711,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,665,398. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 81.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

