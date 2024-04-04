Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.87 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Ark has a market capitalization of $178.08 million and $6.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001889 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001402 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002873 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,945,842 coins and its circulating supply is 179,945,724 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

