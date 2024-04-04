Ardor (ARDR) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $122.93 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00026273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

