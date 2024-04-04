Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 304,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,965,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.