Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Arcellx Stock Down 1.8 %

ACLX stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,412 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

