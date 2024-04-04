Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 539,929 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 370,028 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 309,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,772,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

