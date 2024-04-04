Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

