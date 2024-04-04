Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

