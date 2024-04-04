Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

