Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

