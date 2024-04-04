Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

