Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,104,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,825 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

