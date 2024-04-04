Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.