Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $169.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $159.78 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.