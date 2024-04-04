Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Raised to $13.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

