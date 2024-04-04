Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE NLY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.