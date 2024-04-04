AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.580–0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.1 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $242.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

