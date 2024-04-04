Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

