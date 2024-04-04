Analyzing CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotherly Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.16 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.52 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

