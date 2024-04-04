Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $12.37

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

