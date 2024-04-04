Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target at $24.20

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.90. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

