Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $12.33

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

