Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $72,301.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,971 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

