Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cepton, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cepton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Cepton’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cepton’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cepton by 492.7% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,325,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cepton by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 477,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cepton by 625.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cepton by 39.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cepton in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

